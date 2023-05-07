Tricia Polzin has always had a passion for children.

She began her college career as an education major, and after student teaching, Polzin realized that was not the field for her. She had considered the possibility of nursing as a career before, so she decided to switch to health care.

“I have always had a love of kids, so that’s why I thought that if I loved kids, I should just go into education, and then I realized that was not for me,” Polzin said.

Polzin is an RN for Belmond Family Practice Clinic Pediatrics. She received her degree from Allen College School of Nursing in Waterloo and has been a nurse for 28 years.

Polzin has worked in adult medicine at points in her career but always finds her way back to pediatrics. In her job, Polzin sees patients 18 and under, with many of her tasks related to immunizations and patient and parent education.

One of her favorite parts of her job is when she prepares to leave the room, and the children want to hug her, call her “grandma” or tell her they love her.

“I feel like I give so many shots a day, and I feel like I hurt kids a lot, but for them to trust me enough to call me grandma or say I love you, they must trust me a lot,” said Polzin. “It’s very sweet.”

However, this trust has to be built. Polzin develops a relationship with the children she cares for and their families. She often uses fruit snacks as rewards and toys as distractions. Polzin also keeps up with popular kids' shows to bond with the children.

“She will go above and beyond for her patients,” said Polzin’s colleague, Haley Blakesley. “Tricia is always there to help out her co-workers and always smiling. We have never seen her frazzled or stressed out, even on super busy days.”

According to Polzin, pediatric nurses must have patience and be able to calm parents down, communicate at a child’s level and stay calm.

“I spend a lot of time on the floor playing with kids and running down the hallway chasing kids,” said Polzin. “Most of my best friends are five and under.”

Polzin also loves hearing the children talk and share their stories. She often finds herself laughing and telling colleagues about her experiences.

According to Polzin, her profession keeps her young, and she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“This is like the best job, hands-down, the best profession and best specialty ever,” Polzin said. “I love my job. Every day is something different; every day, I laugh about something. It’s just the best.”