Sheri Boelman is the assistant director of nursing at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. She received her nursing degree from North Iowa Area Community College.

Boelman’s passion for health care began when she was in fifth grade. Her mother decided to start nursing school, and Boelman would sometimes attend classes with her.

“I just really loved the atmosphere,” said Boelman. “The care center my mom worked in was the one I work in, so I pretty much grew up here. Taking care of the elderly is pretty much something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Boelman began working for the care center when she was still in high school, and after settling down with a family, she went to nursing school. Upon completion, she worked at an assisted living center and then at the local hospital.

“I always wanted to go back to the care center,” said Boelman. “I’ve worked for ABCM off and on for probably around 40 years.”

Boelman loves getting to know the residents, spending time with them, advocating for them and their families and taking care of the elderly in their final days.

“It’s just something that has been very near and dear to me,” Boelman said.

She looks for ways to enhance residents’ lives and even speaks with the families about how things were at home before coming to the center to find ways to make them more comfortable.

As the assistant director of nursing, Boelman assists with admissions and handles payments and auditing. She is also the infection preventionist and helps the staff out where needed.

The most memorable moment of Boelman’s career happened when she was still a CNA. She was caring for a resident who was close to dying. The family was unable to be with her during this time since the resident’s great-granddaughter was getting married.

The family asked Boelman to stay with her during her remaining time to ensure she was not alone.

“I was very close to the resident, and for the family to give me that honor to be there as a fill-in family member meant a lot to me,” Boelman said.

Boelman recommends health care to those interested, especially long-term care, because she enjoys getting to know residents and experiencing their lives through them.

“Sheri Boelman goes above and beyond for our residents and staff,” said Boelman’s co-worker, Alan Lahner. “... We can always count on Sheri to provide good care and use her critical thinking skills at all times.”