Paula Kruger had dreams of studying finance, but a teen pregnancy and the kind nurse who helped her through it gave her a new direction.

Kruger, of Belmond, is the nurse leader for the Gabrielson Clinics for Women, which has locations in Boone, Clarion, Clear Lake and Webster City. She has been in women’s health for 31 years. She graduated from Iowa Central in Fort Dodge with her associate’s degree in nursing and took the boards to become a registered nurse.

As a teenager, Kruger had dreams of going to Iowa State University to study finance, but at 16 she became pregnant. Unsure of what was to come, Kruger was scared. Luckily for her, her nurse was supportive and nurturing as she guided her throughout her pregnancy.

That event changed the course of Kruger’s life. She wished to be able to provide the same level of care and nurturing to other women that had been shown to her.

“It was really in that moment that I knew that I would be called to become a nurse and to be able to empower other people,” Kruger said.

As a nurse leader, Kruger oversees and advocates for the needs of more than 40 teammates and is still involved in patient care, including testing and scheduling and assisting with surgeries.

“She performs all of our urodynamics studies, coordinates all of our doctors' surgeries, manages all of our employees and does it with an all-in approach that is unmatched in health care,” said Daniel Gabrielson, founder of the Gabrielson Clinics for Women.

In 2007, Gabrielson began looking for a full-time nurse to help him expand OBGYN specialty services to small communities. Kruger stepped up to the task, and the two worked together to establish four locations with over 40 employees.

“She worked in all aspects of our clinic and truly drove our growth,” Gabrielson said. “She is one of a kind, a true patient advocate.”

Seeing her talent and compassion as an individual and a nurse, Gabrielson nominated Kruger for this award.

“I’ve always known he has had high respect in regard for me, but for him to take that step just meant a lot to me,” said Kruger.

One of Kruger’s favorite aspects of being a nurse is the nurse/patient interactions that allow her to create a safe environment for patients. She tries to create a personal experience they will remember and serves as the liaison between patients and doctors.

“I have been blessed for 31 years of having patients come back to me where they remembered me from years ago and say to me, ‘You probably don’t remember me, but thank you for the care that you gave me,’” Kruger said.

Kruger also loves the variety of health care and the opportunities one has to grow in the field, and recommends it to anyone considering it as a career.

“I feel so lucky that I really enjoy what I do, and I look forward to coming to work,” said Kruger.

“I feel like the business of caring for people is very rewarding.”