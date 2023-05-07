Nicole Heifner found her inspiration to become a nurse in strong female role models, and is grateful to be part of such a fulfilling profession.

Heifner is an LPN for Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics of Belmond and Clarion, where she primarily works in general surgery but also assists with EMT, bariatrics and hand surgery.

Heifner started in health care at 16 when she was hired as a CNA. After graduating with her nursing degree, Heifner worked a couple of other jobs before starting at Iowa Specialty Clinics, where she has been for nearly 13 years.

Inspired by her grandmother and aunt, who were both nurses, Heifner’s heart has always found solace in caring for others.

“Nursing is fulfilling to me; you’re always taking care of a life,” said Heifner. “I do think that it takes a special person to do the career that we are in.”

She has served in many areas of nursing but prefers working in general surgery. She also has worked with many cancer patients, which has played a significant role throughout her career.

“I feel like I’m helping them at a very unexpected and vulnerable part of their life when they find out that they possibly have a life-altering diagnosis,” said Heifner. “I feel like I’m not only there for my patients at this time, but their family and giving them the compassion and care that they need.”

Heifner’s favorite part of her job is “touching the lives of her patients” and them impacting her “life along the way of caring for them.”

She also loves the variety of the job and how every day is different.

Times that stand out to Heifner are when patients hug and thank her for her care. Among her most memorable experiences is visiting cancer patients on the last day of their chemotherapy and seeing them off. She describes it as “bittersweet.”

“Nicole is amazing at what she does and is always putting her patients first,” said Heifner’s friend Bianca Garcia. “I did an internship with her last summer, and she was so helpful and willing to teach as I followed her for a few weeks. Her attitude is always positive and fun.”

Heifner shared a few tips for new nurses that have helped her throughout her career in health care:

Always treat your patients like family.

Remember that one bad day doesn’t define your career.

Never be afraid to ask questions; nurses are always learning.

“If your ultimate goal is to touch a life or make a difference in a life, I think nursing is great, but you also have to be strong because there’s always going to be a challenge,” Heifner said.