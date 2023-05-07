Brittney Shafer knows childbirth can be one of the most rewarding things in life, and potentially the most stressful.

As far as her job as a labor/delivery nurse goes, “Providing care for your patients in that crucial time has to be most important,” Shafer says.

Shafer works at Iowa Specialty Hospitals and Clinics in Clarion, and is one of 12 nurses honored during National Nurses Week by the Globe Gazette.

Shafer, who attended North Iowa Area Community College, earned her nursing certificate in 2008 and completed an RN to BSN program through Grand Canyon University in November 2020. Shafer has been with Iowa Specialty since 2011.

“Brittney is always pushing to do what she believes is best for the patient and always listening to what the patient wants. She is never in a bad mood and wears a smile on her face daily. Brittney is the kind of nurse I dream to be one day,” wrote Michellynn Reiter, who nominated Shafer for the honor.

“The people that I work with, mutual respect makes work easy” says Shafer.

Jennifer Mewes, OB department leader at the hospital, praised Shafer, saying “Brittney has been a staple in our OB department for a long time. [We’re] glad she’s getting the recognition she deserves.”

Shafer started her nursing career in Charles City, but has spent the last 12 years in Clarion, sharing an acreage outside of Kanawha with her husband, Luke, and three kids. The family’s free time is spent at West Hancock sporting events and caring for their two miniature western heritage cows, two Nigerian dwarf goats, chickens, and miniature donkey.

“Some of the best times are when your coworkers are your patients. We have a young group of nurses, most of them are moms themselves. One would go on maternity leave while the other was coming off.”

Shafer and the team at Iowa Specialty Hospitals' various locations delivered more than 600 babies last year, and are on track to beat that record this year, compared to what Shafer says was “around 100 per year when I first started out.”

The yearly increase in babies has led to the need for Clarion’s Maternity Center to grow by an additional three new rooms, with construction underway and scheduled for completion this fall/winter. This will bring the OB department up to a total of eight beds along with new state-of-the art equipment that will improve the quality of care.

“It’s one of the best times of their [patient’s] lives, but there’s a lot of stress, so providing care for the patient in that crucial time has to be most important,” says Shafer.