Some traits run in families. For Ashley Wilkinson, it's a metaphorically large heart.

Wilkinson, who has a doctorate as a nurse practitioner with Iowa Specialty Hospitals, currently is a one-man occupational medicine department within the Curries plant in Mason City.

As a young child, she already knew she wanted to be a nurse. She'd make rounds at the local nursing home with her mentor and grandmother, watching closely as grandma cared for residents. There she learned that medicine, tenderness and affection most certainly go hand in hand.

It's served her well through the years.

“Ashley works at our on-site clinic; she provides our employees with both work related and personal medical care," says Josh Baker, a physician at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond.

"She works with over 700 employees and takes the time to get to know each employee. Ashley also goes above and beyond every day at work and also volunteers her time by helping with our wellness committee and other events outside of her work hours. Ashley also leads a team of first responders. Ashley has such a kind heart, always smiling, positive and pleasant to be around.” Baker nominated Wilkinson as one of North Iowa's Top Nurses in the Globe Gazette's Nurses -- the Heart of Health Care honors.

Wilkinson got her degree at the University of Iowa and had the pleasure of being pinned at graduation by the grandmother who inspired her. She's spent time working in both family practice and intensive care, so occupational medicine isn't too much of a stretch for her skills.

"It's one of the reasons I got into nursing. Making a move doesn't have to be difficult. With nursing, your skills are needed just about everywhere, so you can move around the country or just within your own organization," Wilkinson says.

She's staying put at Curries for now. "It would be hard to leave," she says, "I've built great relationships, not just with my coworkers, but mainly with my patients."

"One of the best things about this position is being a care provider for folks that don't have one. Of course, I encourage everyone to have a primary care provider, but if they don't, I'm grateful I can fill in and help them out."

Wilkinson has treated patients with serious conditions they didn't know they had. "Some folks are surprised to find they're feeling better! They didn't know they were unwell until we were able to address that high blood pressure or diabetes. It's extremely rewarding."

Wilkinson is grateful for the support of the Curries' human resources staff, as well. Her clinic shares a space with the HR team, who also nominated Wilkinson for the Heart of Health Care honors. "I don't know what I'd do without them. We're a great team for the employees of Curries," she says.