CG Public Heath offers Healthy Living Clinics to county residents age 55 and older. There is no charge. However, contributions are encouraged in order to keep the clinic running. Blood pressure clinics are also available free of charge.

The Healthy Living Clinic is an annual health screening and does not replace a physician’s care. To make an appointment, Cerro Gordo County residents may call CG Public Health: (641) 421-9316 or Toll Free: 1-888-264-2581 ext. 9316.

Healthy Living Clinics schedule

Oct. 7 -- St. John’s Episcopal Church, 120 1st St. NE, Mason City 

Oct. 14 -- United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. North, Clear Lake 

Oct. 16 -- Mason City Senior Activity Center, 326 4th St. NE 

Oct. 23 -- Rockwell Community Center, 114 3rd Street North

Oct. 30 -- IOOF Home & Comm. Therapy Ctr, 1037 19th St. SW, Mason City

Blood Pressure Clinics

Oct. 8 -- 8:15-9 a.m., First Citizens Bank Heritage Club Movie, Cinema West

4710 4th Street SW, Mason City

Oct. 10 -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., Mason City Senior Activity Center, 326 4th St. NE

Oct. 15 -- 9:30-10 a.m.,  Plymouth City Hall, 616 Broad St.

Oct. 21 -- Noon, Rockwell Community Center, 114 3rd Street North

Oct. 29 -- 10:30-11:30 a.m., Clear Lake Senior Center, 105 South 4th St.

Healthy Living Clinic and Blood Pressure Clinic schedules are also posted on the CG Public Health website.

