Healthy Harvest of North Iowa hosts virtual field day

For more details on all field days, visit www.healthyharvestni.com .

The North Iowa Local Food Connection program is coordinated by Healthy Harvest of North Iowa with support from local food and farm businesses.

The first North Iowa Local Food Connection Virtual Field Day will take place this weekend.

The virtual field day will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Darin and Arlene Enderton’s Nashua orchard Apples on the Avenue, 3035 Addison Blvd., where they produce a variety of applies for picking.

The Endertons will share a behind-the-scenes look at their U-Pick operation where customers can find apples for eating, baking and cooking. Participants will learn how the couple has improved its processes over the years. They will also highlight their on-farm ewes, which will likely be lambing during this time.

The field day, which is free and open to the public, will be held virtually using Facebook Live and Zoom technology.

To access the virtual field day, "Like" and follow Healthy Harvest North Iowa on Facebook and "attend" the live event.

North Iowa Local Food Connection is a network of local farm and food businesses and friends building relationships, collaborating, learning together, creating connections that build business and productive communities.

Its 2020 programming includes education workshops and a field day series that provide an opportunity to learn about the unique businesses in the region raising and providing great food and great connection.

The field day series continues on:

July 18 at 2 p.m. at The Thomas Farmstead in Kensett

Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. at Honey & Ewe farm in Mason City

Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. at Steve’s Sweet Corn in Osage

