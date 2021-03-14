Healthy Harvest launches food, tourism campaign highlighting North Iowa growers

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa announced the launch of a new online resource for those looking to connect with local farms and food businesses.
The Grow. Eat. Play. information hub offers seasonal recommendations for experiencing local food in North Iowa, including a searchable directory of local farms and businesses, seasonal recipes and an events calendar.
It also features contact information for local farms and food businesses as well as the schedule for farmers markets happening in the area.
To access the Grow. Eat. Play. information hub, visit https://www.healthyharvestni.com/groweatplay.
For questions, email Healthy Harvest at info@healthyharvestni.com or call 515-337-2445.