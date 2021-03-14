 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Healthy Harvest launches food, tourism campaign highlighting North Iowa growers
0 comments
alert top story

Healthy Harvest launches food, tourism campaign highlighting North Iowa growers

{{featured_button_text}}

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa announced the launch of a new online resource for those looking to connect with local farms and food businesses.

Grow. Eat. Play. logo

Healthy Harvest of North Iowa launched the Grow. Eat. Play. information hub this week. 

The Grow. Eat. Play. information hub offers seasonal recommendations for experiencing local food in North Iowa, including a searchable directory of local farms and businesses, seasonal recipes and an events calendar.

It also features contact information for local farms and food businesses as well as the schedule for farmers markets happening in the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To access the Grow. Eat. Play. information hub, visit https://www.healthyharvestni.com/groweatplay.

For questions, email Healthy Harvest at info@healthyharvestni.com or call 515-337-2445.

AG MATTERS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News