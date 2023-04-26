The Head Start program for Mason City preschoolers will be consolidated at a single building -- Hoover Elementary -- for the 2023-24 school year.

The Mason City School Board on Monday approved a lease agreement to provide facilities for Head Start from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mason City Community School District will provide access to the southwest wing of Hoover Elementary School for use by North Iowa Community Action to operate the Head Start program for the 2023-2024 school year, including five classrooms and the enclosed shared space between them.

Head Start provides preschool for children ages 3-4 who meet federal income guidelines. The district’s current arrangement sees Head Start students attend at three of the four elementary schools in the district. The board’s action moves the program to one location at Hoover. The district expects upwards of 80 students to enroll in Head Start next year.

“We love Head Start. We’re happy that we’re able to continue to partner with them ... to continue to provide space for them that serves a mutually beneficial purpose for our students,” said Bridgette Exman, assistant superintendent at Mason City Schools.

Mason City Community Schools will provide breakfast and lunch for Head Start students at Hoover on days school is in session.

In other business, the board approved a 3% salary increase for most non-bargaining employees like bus drivers, food service workers, paraprofessionals and other administrative positions, as well as approving the 2023-24 health insurance premiums for district staff, setting them at $810 per month for single coverage and $1,018 for family coverage, with 100% of the single premium paid by the district.

Close Kirk Apartment Fire