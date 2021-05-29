Head-on collision in Clear Lake injures two

A head-on collision between two trucks in Clear Lake injured two on Friday evening.

On Friday, May 29, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office responded to the collision after 5:30 p.m. on Highway 122 between Mason City and Clear Lake, just west of Killdeer Avenue.

Kristian Gunderson, 19, was headed eastbound on Highway 122 in a 1999 Toyota truck when a 2006 Chevy truck driven by Edward Friest, 69, of Thompson, headed westbound in the eastbound lane, collided with Gunderson's vehicle.

Both Gunerson and Friest were trapped inside their vehicles and needed to be extricated, a release from the sheriff's department said.

Both had been wearing their seatbelts and were later transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

The accident remains under investigation with charges pending.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assisting at the scene were Mason City and Clear Lake Fire Departments, Mason City and Clear Lake Fire Medics, Clear Lake Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.