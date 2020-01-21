'He is a real asset:' Mason City man named Resident of the Year for his generosity

What people at Pilgrim Place are saying about Marvin Hesse:

"Marvin is the epitome of a great resident of Pilgrim Place, in my opinion," said Jane Angell, Pilgrim Place service coordinator.

"I think Marvin Hesse is a good helper," said James Kofoot, Pilgrim Place maintenance. "He volunteers to help often."

"Marvin is an all around helpful nice man," said Missy Rucker, a tenant.

"He is indispensable to me," said Janice Schutt, a tenant.