Hawkeye Harvest to close Monday for July 4 holiday

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
A Clear Lake High School student has earned the title of the 2021 National American Miss Iowa at the state pageant held in early June.
A partial building collapse occurred at the corner of Fifth Street Southwest and South Federal Avenue in Mason City.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from Jenny Turner, the owner of the dog.
Refusal by the City of Clear Lake to modify the Harbourage’s status as a residential premise to a commercial account and the continuation of waste collection fees is what lead to the filing of the lawsuit.
The incidents that happen at Kuennen’s Quarry increase during June, July, and August every year, according to the sheriff.
Randy G. Miller
A Mason City man has been charged with first degree burglary for breaking and entering and for stabbing the resident.
Jennifer L. Palmer
The rain wasn't enough to full stop Cannonball Day in Mason City on Saturday.
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand's office released its annual agreed-upon procedures report for the city of Manly, in which the city received suggestions to address a number of issues, many of which were repeats from previous years.
