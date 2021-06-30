 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawkeye Harvest to close Monday for July 4 holiday
0 comments

Hawkeye Harvest to close Monday for July 4 holiday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tuskegee relatives promote vaccines in ad campaign

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News