Hawkeye Harvest receives mooonstrous milk donation

A large semi carrying 14,000 chocolate milk packs came to a stop in front of Hawkeye Harvest Tuesday.

"I think it's a wonderful donation and I'm very pleased that they found us" said Carol Clayton, Board of Directors and volunteer at Hawkeye Harvest.

Kemps Dairy, which has a manufacturing facility in Le Mars, has held up its end of the "buy one, donate one" bargain made with buyers, donating 800,000 shelf-stable milks to food banks throughout the Midwest.

Kemps Dairy often reaches out to stores in areas of need, but Hawkeye Harvest was pleasantly surprised when they received a direct call from the company, offering to donate chocolate milk packs to their food bank.

Clayton said she was excited about receiving chocolate milk this time, as the food bank regularly receives white milk, which runs out quickly. She expects this chocolate milk to be a favorite among children. Clayton said the shelf-stable milk tastes just as good as regular milk.

Kemps Dairy's donated milk is aseptic, meaning it's ultra-high temperature, pasteurized milk, and has a shelf life of up to 12 months. This lasts much longer than the shelf life of store-bought milk, which is about 20 days.

"We never have (milk) here that long because we get our milk about two or three times a week from Fareway (Grocery). So it has a date that is far out there but it's gone within a couple of days," Clayton said of the regular milk.

The milk donated to Hawkeye Harvest will be further distributed to other organizations in the area, including Community Kitchen, Clear Lake Food Bank, and God's Pantry in Garner. Hawkeye has also reached out to other programs in North Iowa to share the wealth.

"We thought it was a good opportunity to coordinate and share with the Backback Buddies in Mason City, also with the Community Kitchen, because they do carry-out meals" said Clayton.

A representative from Kemps helped unload the milk pallets, and noted that within the last two years of its program, Kemps has donated almost one million milk packs to food bank programs throughout the Midwest.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

