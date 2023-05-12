Ozzie Ohl has been volunteering at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank for years, and he's not sure he's seen such a dramatic increase in food prices — and the need for food aid — as he has in recent months.

"We are seeing people coming from even further away in the nine county area that we serve. However at this time, the majority of people are still residents of Cerro Gordo County," Ohl said.

According to a Bloomberg News report, food prices have increased about 24% since the beginning of the pandemic. That coupled with the expiration of temporary COVID-19 benefits is causing an increase in demand for food aid from families. It's estimated that about 32 million Americans had a decrease of about $90 per person in food stamps at the end of February.

"The loss of SNAP benefits and other COVID-19 benefits has definitely impacted our food bank too. We hear that from so many of our clients," Ohl said.

In the last month Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank has provided food and non-perishable products to a total of 834 families and 1,964 people. That is an increase of 177 people from the previous month. The food bank provided enough food to help people prepare 23,568 meals.

"Right now we are facing many challenges," Ohl said. "Our Food Bank of Iowa increased our buying price by more than 15%, plus selections have dropped from four pages to a single page. That has forced us to buy more items at much higher prices."

Ohl said that added up to an increase of more than $30,000 for the all-volunteer organization. He said Hawkeye Harvest is the largest all-volunteer food bank in Iowa.

According to the Census Bureau, around 24.6 million adults didn't have enough food in April compared with around 16.7 million adults two years ago over the same timespan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that the level of food price inflation varies depending on whether the food was purchased for consumption at home or away from home.

The food-at-home (grocery store or supermarket food purchases) consumer price index decreased 0.2% from February 2023 to March 2023 but was 8.4% higher than March 2022. The food-away-from-home (restaurant purchases) CPI increased 0.6% in March 2023 and was 8.8% higher than March 2022.

The USDA also reports that "food prices are expected to grow more slowly in 2023 than in 2022, but still at above historical-average rates. In 2023, all food prices are predicted to increase 6.5%, with a prediction interval of 4.9 to 8.2%. Food-at-home prices are predicted to increase 6.6%, with a prediction interval of 4.4% to 8.8%. Food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase 8.2%, with a prediction interval of 7.3 to 9.0%."

Additionally, food bank officials are bracing for the effects of Senate File 494, a bill limiting Iowa families to a maximum of $15,000 in assets to remain eligible for SNAP benefits. The limit does not include the value of a home. Families can exclude one vehicle from asset tests and $10,000 from the market value of an additional vehicle. The bill also creates a new system for the Iowa Health and Human Services Department to verify families’ income, asset and identities in order to apply and remain eligible for these benefits.

Advocates fear it will make more people ineligible for food stamps and others needing assistance won’t apply because of the onerous process and extra administrative hurdles. The bill hasn’t yet been signed by the governor.

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, during subcommittee hearings on the bill, advocates with food banks said Iowans already have difficulties accessing government food assistance, with SNAP participation at a 14-year low while food banks reported record-high numbers of Iowans coming in.

How to help

Ohl said the need for donations is greater now due to the reduced benefits and increased prices. Saturday, the Mason City Post Office will hold its annual Help Stamp Out Hunger food collection. This year’s goal is 10,000 pounds of food and $1,000 in financial contributions. Postal patrons are asked to leave nonperishable food items in a bag near their mail box. Your letter carrier will pick them up during mail delivery Saturday. All donations will go to the food bank.

Ohl said the Stamp Out Hunger is the largest single-day food drive in Mason City and it comes at a fortuitous time with the increased demand for Mother's Day.

Nonperishable food items requested include cereal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals such as soups, chili, pasta, 100% juice, peanut butter, canned pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, macaroni & cheese and canned protein (tuna, chicken, turkey).

Ohl said another way to help is to grow extra items in your garden and donate the excess vegetables. Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is located at 122 S. Adams Ave. a block west of the Mason City Arena. Donations are accepted daily between 8 and 11 a.m.

