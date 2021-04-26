 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank: Your garden produce can go a long way
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank would like to remind the public that they can add and set aside some of their garden items for their local food bank(s).

"Those fresh vegetables are truly appreciated by (the food bank's) clients," said Ozzie Ohl, volunteer at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. "Fresh vegetables make their diets so much healthier."

Fruit and vegetable donations can be dropped off at any time between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at the food bank's garage door location.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is located at 122 S Adams Ave. For more information, call 641-424-3073.

Financial donations can be sent to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank at P.O. Box 1565 Mason City, IA 50402.

