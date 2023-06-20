Volunteers with the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will collect donations for the Food Bank at the Sunday, June 25, varsity baseball game between the Mason City River Hawks and the Newman Catholic Knights at 1:30 p.m.

This years game will be played at the Newman baseball field.

Separate donation pails will be on the table so individuals can drop donations in the Riverhawks or Knights pails.

Last year Newman Catholic donors won the challenge to see which school could raise the most money for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Newman Catholic High School is located at 2445 19th St. S.W., Mason City.