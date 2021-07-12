 Skip to main content
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank accepting local produce
alert

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank accepting local produce

Food Bank

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank volunteer Mavis Owens of Nora Springs helps a client pick out items Friday at the food bank in Mason City.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette

Local gardeners can now donate produce at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Fruit and vegetable donations can be dropped off between 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, except on holidays.

Individuals can park by the garage entrance on the south end of the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank building, where a volunteer will meet them and take the donated produce.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is located at 122 S Adams, one block west of the Mason City Arena. 

