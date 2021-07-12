Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank accepting local produce

Globe Gazette staff
Local gardeners can now donate produce at Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.
Fruit and vegetable donations can be dropped off between 9-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, except on holidays.
Individuals can park by the garage entrance on the south end of the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank building, where a volunteer will meet them and take the donated produce.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is located at 122 S Adams, one block west of the Mason City Arena.
