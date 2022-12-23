 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who is sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Hawkeye Harvest closed through Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawkeye Harvest logo.jpg

The Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank in Mason City will be closed Friday due to inclement weather. It will also be closed Saturday, Dec. 24-Monday, Dec. 26 for the holiday.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photo Editor at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette.

Follow the Globe Gazette on Twitter @globegazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan women protest after Taliban bans them from universities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News