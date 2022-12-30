Hawkeye fans head to Nashville for Music City Bowl

The University of Iowa may be playing the same team as last year, but it's in a different bowl game in a new city, and Hawkeyes fans are excited about Saturday's contest.

The Hawks will take on the Kentucky Wildcats — again — this time in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Last year, the Wildcats came out on top, 20-17, against the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. This year, Iowa fans are ready for revenge and many are going south to see the game in person in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Elizabeth Hollmer, athletic development events director for University of Iowa Center for Advancements, fans are eager to go, and Nashville was a top choice for a venue.

“Pure excitement,” Hollmer said of Iowa’s morale. “We are ready to get the payback. We are going to take it this year.”

There are 800 people registered to go to the Hawkeye Huddle pregame pep rally Friday night at the Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall. The party will run from 4 to 6 p.m. CST and while registration is encouraged, Hollman said all comers are welcome.

“There’s been a lot of excitement around Nashville and the Music City Bowl,” Hollmer said. “Fans were certainly hoping this would be one of the locations that we would be at for … weather and distance – people being able to drive to Nashville – the excitement of the city of Nashville, so we’ve gotten a pretty positive response from alumni, fans and supporters about the Music City Bowl.”

Kelly Rush, president of the North Iowa I-Club, said he is certainly excited to watch the game.

"I think people are excited to see some young players that haven't played, and then (Joey) Labas will be the quarterback, so people are excited to see what he has got," Rush said.

The quarterback situation for both teams is interesting. Labas, a 6'4" redshirt freshman, will start his first game as a Hawkeye. Starter Spencer Petras injured his shoulder in the first quarter of the regular season finale against Nebraska, and backup Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal and will not play.

Kentucky's star quarterback Will Levis has opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft.

With Levis departing, the Wildcats are left with three quarterbacks on their roster: third-year sophomore (and former Iowa signal-caller) Deuce Hogan, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron and true freshman Destin Wade.

Rush pointed out another intriguing element to the game. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is a former Hawkeye. He played defensive back for the team from 1986 to 1988. He is the winningest head coach in Kentucky football history.

Lifelong Iowa fan Jason Zirbel said he is excited to see the new quarterback play, but he believes the redundancy of the game may take a toll on fan turnout.

"I would think, yeah, there's going to be less Iowa fans there," Zirbel said. "But if I were going I'd definitely check out the country music scene."

When it comes to predictions Rush is loyal as always.

"Of course the Hawks will win," he said.

The game between the two 7-5 teams kicks off at 11 a.m.

Donald Promnitz of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier contributed to this article.

Former Iowa Hawkeyes in the NFL C.J. Beathard Austin Blythe Ike Boettger Bryan Bulaga Adrian Clayborn James Daniels Mike Daniels A.J. Epenesa Noah Fant Anthony Hitchens T.J. Hockenson Amani Hooker Micah Hyde Josh Jackson Josey Jewell Jaleel Johnson Desmond King Christian Kirksey George Kittle Casey Kreiter Cedrick Lattimore Anthony Nelson Matt Nelson Ben Niemann Michael Ojemudia Riley Reiff Ross Reynolds Brandon Scherff Nate Stanley Geno Stone Kristian Welch Tristan Wirfs James Ferentz Carl Davis Greg Mabin Parker Hesse Jake Gervase Derrick Willies Dominique Dafney Chauncey Golston Daviyon Nixon Cole Banwart Shaun Beyer Jack Heflin Aleric Jackson Nick Niemann Mekhi Sargent Brandon Smith Ihmir Smith-Marsete