Friday is the last day you can register to vote in Cerro Gordo County.
Registration is a legal requirement to vote in the Nov. 5, 2019 City/School Election.
To register a person must:
- be at least 18 years old by Election Day
- be a United States citizen
- be an Iowa resident
- not have been convicted of a felony (or, if you have been convicted of a felony, have had your voting rights restored)
- not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law
- give up your right to vote in any other place.
The office of the county auditor will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday. Completed voter registrations may be mailed to the county auditor; but must be either received by that deadline or must be postmarked on or before Monday, Oct. 21.
You can still vote at the polls on Election Day, but you must provide proof of identity and residency.
You have free articles remaining.
If you do not have an Iowa driver’s license, you may use a photo ID that is current, valid, and contain an expiration date. The following are acceptable IDs:
- Iowa non-driver ID card
- Out-of-state driver's license or non-driver ID card
- U.S. passport
- U.S. military ID
- ID card issued by employer
- Student ID issued by Iowa high school or college
- Tribal ID
If your photo ID does not contain your current address, you may use another document to prove where you live if it contains your name and current address. The following are acceptable proofs of residence:
- Residential lease
- Utility bill (including a cell phone bill)
- Bank statement
- Paycheck
- Government check or other government document
If you cannot prove who you are and where you live with the documents listed above, a registered voter from your precinct may attest for you. Both you and the attester will be required to sign an oath swearing the statements being made are true.
Falsely attesting or being attested for is registration fraud. It is a class “D” felony and is punishable by a fine of up to $7,500 and up to 5 years in prison.
Anyone with questions regarding the City/School Election may contact the county auditor’s office at 641- 421-3041 or visit the following website: www.cgcounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.