Chad Lewis

Creepy. Kooky. Mysterious. Spooky.

Storyteller and paranormal traveler Chad Lewis presentation on haunted cases past and present promises to bring all of that when he stops by the Mason City Public Library at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Lewis' free chat will regale folks with everything from a witch haunting a cemetery in Minnesota to a haunted B&B in Iowa while providing photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, lore, and directions.

"No place in the Midwest is without its own haunting," he reminds people.

According to Lewis' biography, he's "traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual."

For him, that's meant vampire hunting in Transylvania as well as Loch Ness Monster tracking in Scotland.

Lewis is a researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual, including Iowa. His background is in psychology, which he holds a bachelor and master’s degree.

For more information, call 641-421-3668.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

