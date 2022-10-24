 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Harvest remains ahead of schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
combine

A farmer combines a field of corn near Waterloo last week.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

DES MOINES – Row crop harvest remained ahead of average as Iowa’s farmers had 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer. Dry conditions resulted in some field fires being reported during harvest.

“Soybean harvest is beginning to wrap up and Iowa farmers and are making big strides toward finishing corn harvest,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “While the persistently dry conditions have helped push harvest progress along, moderate drought continues to spread statewide and is now covering nearly half of Iowa.”“Soybean harvest is beginning to wrap up and Iowa farmers and are making big strides toward finishing corn harvest,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “While the persistently dry conditions have helped push harvest progress along, moderate drought continues to spread statewide and is now covering nearly half of Iowa.”

People are also reading…

Topsoil moisture condition rated 28% very short, 43% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 28% very short, 44% short, 28% adequate and 0% surplus.

Nearly all of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the mature stage or beyond. Harvest of the corn for grain crop reached 59% complete, 1 day ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. The percent of corn harvested varied by area of the state with just 38% and 39% harvested in northeast and south central Iowa, respectively, and 82% harvested in northwest Iowa. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 18%. Corn condition rated 65% good to excellent. Soybeans harvested reached 88% complete, 11 days ahead of the average.

Pasture condition rated 26% good to excellent. Dry conditions were an issue for cattle.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vehicular homicide trial delayed

Vehicular homicide trial delayed

The trial of a Charles City man who allegedly crashed into another vehicle, killing the driver and injuring two others, has been delayed until…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you need to wear protective glasses to watch a solar eclipse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News