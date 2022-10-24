Harvest remains ahead of schedule

DES MOINES – Row crop harvest remained ahead of average as Iowa’s farmers had 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, fall tillage, and applying fall fertilizer. Dry conditions resulted in some field fires being reported during harvest.

"Soybean harvest is beginning to wrap up and Iowa farmers and are making big strides toward finishing corn harvest," said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. "While the persistently dry conditions have helped push harvest progress along, moderate drought continues to spread statewide and is now covering nearly half of Iowa."

Topsoil moisture condition rated 28% very short, 43% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 28% very short, 44% short, 28% adequate and 0% surplus.

Nearly all of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the mature stage or beyond. Harvest of the corn for grain crop reached 59% complete, 1 day ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average. The percent of corn harvested varied by area of the state with just 38% and 39% harvested in northeast and south central Iowa, respectively, and 82% harvested in northwest Iowa. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 18%. Corn condition rated 65% good to excellent. Soybeans harvested reached 88% complete, 11 days ahead of the average.

Pasture condition rated 26% good to excellent. Dry conditions were an issue for cattle.