Harassment case against Mason City florist heads to trial
A trial date for a sexual harassment lawsuit against an area flower shop has been set.

Baker Floral

Baker Floral, located at 923 Fourth Street Southwest in Mason City.

Baker Floral LLC, located on Fourth Street Southwest in Mason City, and its owner Nancy Umphress are named as defendants in a civil suit brought by former employee Victoria Bowyer, according to court documents. 

In the court filings, Bowyer alleges she was barraged with unwanted attention and suggestive comments by her then-co-worker at Baker Floral Gary Briggs, and that her complaints to Umphress went largely unaddressed, with Umphress herself joining in the harassment on at least one occasion.

The suit states the harassment against Bowyer her created a hostile work environment and affected her mental and emotional wellbeing, prompting her to seek treatment from a healthcare professional. 

Bowyer also asserts that even after Umphress was made aware that Briggs made Bowyer uncomfortable, Bowyer was still required to be alone with Briggs, accompanying him on deliveries.

Download PDF Baker Floral civil complaint

Briggs is listed alongside Baker Floral and Umphress as a co-defendant, however the filings indicate Briggs is now deceased. It's unclear if Briggs will be removed as an interested party in the case, or whether his estate could be held financially responsible should the court rule in Bowyer's favor.

Bowyer is seeking undisclosed damages in the case. In documents filed by her attorney, Umphress denies any negligence in her handling of Bowyer's complaints.

Emails sent to Umphress and Bowyer requesting comments have not yet been answered.

Trial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

