Hanlontown tree shines brightly for passersby

About two miles off I-35, one tree shines brightly, a beacon of light against the dark winter night.

For eight years now, POET Bioprocessing has brought the spirit of Christmas to Hanlontown and all who drive by on Interstate-35.

Those whose curiosity get the better of them take exit 230 and turn west, where the lit tree sits just two miles away on the corner of Hwy. 9 and Fir Avenue.

"It's not about the recognition," said General Manager Ben Arentson, who said POET wasn't planning to take credit for the tree at all, "it's about the spirit of Christmas. It's about recognizing the reason for the season, which is hope."

In 2017, the tree featured about 14,000 lights, according to a Globe Gazette article. But as they switched to LED lights, that number has grown, reaching about 80,000 now.

The Hanlontown hope tree took so long to wrap that the lights stay on the tree year-round now, they're just lit during the holiday season. Arentson said that he doesn't think there will be many more lights to add in the coming years because the only branches left to light are too thin to withstand the weight of the lights.

After years of viewing the Hanlontown tree from the road, POET has added a small parking area to create a safe way for people to enjoy the tree, right on the corner of Highway 9 and Fir Avenue. Passers by can stop to see this tree from sunset to sunrise starting at the end of November and lighting the way into the new year.

