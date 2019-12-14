{{featured_button_text}}
Jingle Ride

Cyclists participate in the first Jingle Ride in Mason City in 2017.

 Courtesy of Loni Dirksen

An evening of cycling, lighted displays and holiday cheer is returning to Mason City for its third year.

The annual Jingle Ride will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rancho Deluxe: The Original Bicycle Garden, 500 Second St. NE, in Mason City, snow or shine.

The leisurely night ride follows a relatively flat 5- to 6-mile and route throughout Mason City to view lighted displays and features an official group escort.

The Jingle Ride is open to anyone who has a bicycle; however, front and rear lights on bicycles and a helmets are required.

Decorating bicycles with colored lights, garlands and other holiday decorations is welcome. Prizes will be given to the best decorated bicycle, best Santa/Mrs. Claus and ugliest Christmas sweater.

After the ride, chili and hot cocoa will be served at Rancho Deluxe, where there will be a bonfire, Christmas music and baked goods.

The Jingle Ride is free, but organizers encourage participants bring food donations for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and monetary donations for Rancho Deluxe: The Original Bicycle Garden to continue free community bike rides.

For more information or weather updates, find the Jingle Ride event on Facebook.

Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.

