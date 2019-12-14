An evening of cycling, lighted displays and holiday cheer is returning to Mason City for its third year.
The annual Jingle Ride will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rancho Deluxe: The Original Bicycle Garden, 500 Second St. NE, in Mason City, snow or shine.
The leisurely night ride follows a relatively flat 5- to 6-mile and route throughout Mason City to view lighted displays and features an official group escort.
The Jingle Ride is open to anyone who has a bicycle; however, front and rear lights on bicycles and a helmets are required.
Decorating bicycles with colored lights, garlands and other holiday decorations is welcome. Prizes will be given to the best decorated bicycle, best Santa/Mrs. Claus and ugliest Christmas sweater.
After the ride, chili and hot cocoa will be served at Rancho Deluxe, where there will be a bonfire, Christmas music and baked goods.
The Jingle Ride is free, but organizers encourage participants bring food donations for Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and monetary donations for Rancho Deluxe: The Original Bicycle Garden to continue free community bike rides.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533.
