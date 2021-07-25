Hampton teenager killed in weekend car crash

Before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, local emergency officials responded to a fatal accident near the 4500 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City.

According to the "minimal crash report" from the Iowa State Patrol District office out of Mason City, 17-year-old Cammie Haack, of Hampton, and 30-year-old Joanna Gautier, of Charles City, were involved in a head-on collision. In a follow-up call, Nathan Snider, a trooper out of that office, confirmed that Haack was the sole casualty.

The report then goes on to state that one person was traveling northbound while the other was heading southbound at the time of the collision.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

