On the first Monday of each month, Don and Judy Wrolson welcome musicians with a heart for Americana and a love of sharing music.

The Hampton Old Country Hoedown is a monthly jam session open to musicians of all skill levels, from those who have a bevy of albums behind them to those who have never set foot on a stage. The event celebrated 10 years of singing and dancing Monday at Hampton's historic Windsor Theatre.

Bluegrass is a uniquely American music that takes much of its influence from Scottish-American settlers in the southeast portion of the United States. African-Americans introduced the banjo, and in the 1940s Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys made the genre what it is today. It's characterized by its acoustic instruments taking turns leading melodies as well as the improvisational and often complex break.

Judy Wrolson sat at the hospitality table beaming as performers trickled in during the late afternoon. She knows everyone by name and hometown and greeted each arrival with joyous enthusiasm. She describes herself as "the hostess with the most-est," and when the weather is good she sees up to 30-plus musicians and on one occasion, 233 guests.

Average attendance runs around 125 folks in the audience and 15 to 20 performers on stage. The bluegrass jam format is simple and allows for all musicians to take a shot at what's known as a break or breakdown when they're ready.

If you've ever seen a fast-picking mandolin or banjo player, you're probably familiar with the concept of a break. Musicians take turns playing a melody or riffing on its contents. Guitars play accompaniment and voices soar over the music with what Bill Monroe called "a high, lonesome sound."

It's a familiar way of celebrating just about anything, but a 10th anniversary is something special. Don Wrolson got quite a surprise when daughter Becky arrived toting his first granddaughter, Lucy Mae. Rather than play on stage and sing with the others, he spent most of his time showing off little Lucy by strutting around the theater with the child in his arms.

There were surprise visits from his sisters as well as travelers he's met at bluegrass festivals all over the Midwest and beyond.

"We just meet people at festivals and they become our friends. It don't take much," he said, smooching Lucy lightly on her head for punctuation.

Hampton is home to the eighth annual Bluegrass and Country Music Festival Thursday through Sunday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. With performers for the four-day festival rolling into town, the Wrolsons will have plenty of new friends by week's end.

Folding chairs on stage filled up and musicians angled their instruments to allow others to join. Before long Don Wrolson introduced the format to the guests. Cheers and applause swelled as instruments and players were featured and toes tapped all through the theatre.

While the group is made up of humble, salt-of-the-earth types, everyone had one name on their lips: William Lawson.

"Phenom." "Gifted." "Brilliant picker." Compliments like these went on through the night, even before Lawson took the stage. He's been jamming at the Hampton Old Country Hoedown for about five years, and next month he's looking forward to turning 16 years of age.

He got his first mandolin when he was just 6 or 7. By 11 years old, he was up on stage, jamming with bluegrass performers five times his age.

"I've actually got a lot of shows booked for summer. I've got a Facebook page, and people can just ask me to play. It's pretty easy," he explained.

New faces are always welcome at the Windsor on Monday nights, whether you're a performer or just love to listen.

Judy Wrolson lays it out plainly, "Without our audience, who have become friends, and our fabulous musicians who donate their time, we would not have the event we do today. If the musicians are having fun, the audience is having fun!"

She has a little basket on her table to collect free-will donations. The money goes to the Windsor Theatre.

The theater was constructed in 1917 and remodeled in 1998. Jim Davies manages the venue and was on hand as the revelry kicked up.

"We love having everyone here on a Monday night. Ten years and lots of folks through the door," he says.

The Hampton Old Country Hoedown is 6-9 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Windsor Theatre at 103 N. Federal St.