 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hampton IRA advisor completes training

  • 0
Slott May 22 PXL_20220513_134156942.jpg

Belen Krabbe (right) at her semiannual training with America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC.

 Provided photo

Belen Krabbe, of Investment Advisor Representative at Franklin Financial Services in Hampton, Iowa, completed her semiannual training with America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC by participating in a workshop that took place May 12-14, 2022.

According to a press release, he invite-only workshop provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, tax law changes and estate planning techniques.

The workshop also featured a detailed look at the regulations recently released by the IRS in 2022 that provide guidance on many parts of the SECURE Act, which was signed into law December 2019.

Krabbe is a member of Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisor Group.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GLOBE DEATH NOTICES

Percy E. Brady, 80, of Belmond, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital of Belmond. Arrangements: Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News