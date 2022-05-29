Hampton IRA advisor completes training

Belen Krabbe, of Investment Advisor Representative at Franklin Financial Services in Hampton, Iowa, completed her semiannual training with America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC by participating in a workshop that took place May 12-14, 2022.

According to a press release, he invite-only workshop provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, tax law changes and estate planning techniques.

The workshop also featured a detailed look at the regulations recently released by the IRS in 2022 that provide guidance on many parts of the SECURE Act, which was signed into law December 2019.

Krabbe is a member of Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisor Group.

