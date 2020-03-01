Hampton-Dumont students' streaming service wows community

"We said 'not yet'," Lokenvitz said. "We didn't have everything we needed. We didn't have wifi at the football field, for example."

But the third time was the charm and when WSN Live went to the district last year, Lokenvitz and the board agreed to a partnership. WSN would provide all the equipment necessary for live streaming, build a website to host it, archive all the video and provide the training.

The total bill: $40,000. So, Lokenvitz and Hampton-Dumont Athletic Director Kevin Whitehall went looking for business partners.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They found more than they bargained for - a community clamoring for a service that streams local high school events.

“When we saw what they had planned, we knew we wanted to support them however we could,” said Matt Bradley, First Security Bank's Marketing Manager. “Especially when we found out this wasn’t just for sports. When they broadcast plays, concerts, and even events like their Veterans Day program, homecoming court crowning, and graduation, it turns this into a true public service for the community.”

In exchange for First Security's sponsorship, the bank gets 30-second commercials shown during timeouts at sporting events or during breaks in another type of performance.