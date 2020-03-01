Hampton-Dumont students' streaming service wows community

The two students were super excited about the segment they had worked on, featuring before and after shots to punctuate their joke.
They turned the Mac around to the reporter and hit play. The before shot shows up, the on air person talks and ...
Sophomore Michael Bottorff: "Where's the after picture?"
Sophomore Logan Miller: "What after picture? There's no after picture in the folder. Look, the only picture in there is of Shrek. Is that it?"
Freshman Hunter Dietz: "No, that's for the segment comparing Mitch McConnell to Shrek."
This is the creative, energetic and more than a little chaotic war room of the "11th Hour," a news satire show, the brainchild of the students in Matt Lokenvitz's multimedia class at Hampton-Dumont High School.
The story of how Lokenvitz's multimedia class came to be begins five years ago, when the district was approached by WSN Live, a company that provides all the tools needed for live streaming and web hosting.
Lokenvitz, who is also the school's business teacher, is a hardcore sports fan. He was envisioning a mini-ESPN, run by students and focused on the school's athletics.
The district told the company it wasn't ready, though, and to give it some time to prepare. Two years later, WSN approached the district again.
"We said 'not yet'," Lokenvitz said. "We didn't have everything we needed. We didn't have wifi at the football field, for example."
But the third time was the charm and when WSN Live went to the district last year, Lokenvitz and the board agreed to a partnership. WSN would provide all the equipment necessary for live streaming, build a website to host it, archive all the video and provide the training.
The total bill: $40,000. So, Lokenvitz and Hampton-Dumont Athletic Director Kevin Whitehall went looking for business partners.
You have free articles remaining.
They found more than they bargained for - a community clamoring for a service that streams local high school events.
“When we saw what they had planned, we knew we wanted to support them however we could,” said Matt Bradley, First Security Bank's Marketing Manager. “Especially when we found out this wasn’t just for sports. When they broadcast plays, concerts, and even events like their Veterans Day program, homecoming court crowning, and graduation, it turns this into a true public service for the community.”
In exchange for First Security's sponsorship, the bank gets 30-second commercials shown during timeouts at sporting events or during breaks in another type of performance.
Other sponsors can have their business name on the graphics that show the score.
So far, the two have sold more than $75,000 in advertising for their mini-ESPN venture. After paying for the equipment and training, Lokenvitz said the plan is to funnel the money back into the school's extracurricular activities.
The district plans to form a committee to deal with the unanticipated -- but welcome -- revenue flow that's come from the project, Lokenvitz said.
The students in the school's first multimedia production class last spring learned all the equipment -- cameras, a "capture box" that grabs the video and sends it on to the computers in a format that can be edited, computers, editing software, microphones.
The students built the graphics, learned how to write scripts, research players, man the cameras, provide color commentary and produce each event. They set up and take down all the equipment.
Starting last fall, they began streaming every varsity athletic event, calling themselves Bulldog TV. They branched out to other events, including last spring's graduation, a veterans ceremony and homecoming coronation last fall. They have their own You Tube channel.
The analytics on their events are impressive as well. They had 600 viewers watching a recent basketball game, including people from Delaware.
And Ireland.
Now, between seasons, besides the "11th Hour," another group in another room at the school are putting together a student-run newscast for the school.
Seniors Logan Colglazier, Gloria Rodriguez and Frank Alejo, and junior Mario De La Cruz are all gathered in a closet-turned-studio, in front of a computer, looking at video.
Co-producer Rodriguez affectionately calls the young men she works with her "boys," and acknowledges her role is to make sure everyone does their part to make the show a success. Her partner Alejo receives high praise for his versatility and expertise behind the camera.
They all are big fans of Lokenvitz, who they say gives them a goal and let's them find the way to get there themselves. Word appears to be spreading since the class size has grown from 11 to 15 to 22 in its third semester offered.
"I love how he (Lokenvitz) doesn't hold our hands," Rodriguez says. She's thinking about coming back after she graduates as a consultant to help others coming behind her. "It's amazing seeing our ideas develop on the screen."