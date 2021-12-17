Hampton-Dumont Middle School is in need of volunteers for reading program

Hampton-Dumont Middle School is looking for volunteers to renew the reading coach program.

The RSVP Reading Coach program is a middle school literacy program that helps students improve their reading skills and grow an appreciation for reading. According to a press release, middle school is often the last chance for struggling readers to improve their skills, and extra attention from an adult can be one way to help them find success.

Hampton-Dumont Middle School is partnering with RSVP of North Central Iowa in January to establish a reading coach program. Volunteers age 55 and older will work with students to improve reading skills.

After enrolling, volunteers are trained and receive resources to help orient them to working with students. One hour per week is all that is needed from the volunteers to help out the students.

If you think you would enjoy being a reading coach, please call RSVP Volunteer Coordinator, Alison Mason at (888)-466-4222 ext. 4255, or email alison.mason@niacc.edu.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

