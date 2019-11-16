Students at Hampton-Dumont High School (HDHS) not only learn the basics of cooking and baking, but they learn the culinary arts well, thanks to their family and consumer science teacher.
Hampton-Dumont High School family and consumer science teacher Jane Hoegh will receive the Iowa Restaurant Award ProStart Educator of Excellence Nov. 18 at the Celebrating Excellence Awards Ceremony by the Iowa Restaurant Association.
“I guess it’s sort of a confirmation that the National Restaurant Association – people that I would aspire – they must know what the industry needs, saying that we must be going in the right direction,” Hoegh said. “Not so much for me, but for our students…It’s really not about me; it’s about them.”
Hoegh learned she won the award during the National Restaurant Association’s ProStart Invitational Awards Ceremony in May, and each state gets one educator of excellence.
Her ProStart culinary team had also qualified to compete in the national competition, so they came with her to Washington, D.C., during the ceremony.
To win the award, teachers in the culinary field must get students involved, grow a program, such as the ProStart Program, and get the students to participate in the program, competitions and professional development, Hoegh said.
This is the sixth year of the ProStart Program at HDHS, and while normally ProStart is only done in large schools because of the needed student interest and needed work by the teacher, in its first year at HDHS, Hoegh had jumped in and did both the management and the culinary competition.
“I didn’t know any different,” she said.
Hoegh said the ProStart Program is a curriculum by the National Restaurant Association because of high demand for managers in the culinary industry.
“Kids coming out have the ability to not only to manage themselves but to manage others,” she said. “That’s where they’re seeing a huge deficit. They can’t get people to manage their restaurants. They can’t get people to manage their resorts.”
This year is her 30th year of teaching, and Hoegh, trained in home economics, said she wanted to go to conferences and hear new ideas for what is out there and what’s good with kids, and she wanted to focus on culinary arts because it made more sense for the students at HDHS to learn new skills in than in sewing, interior design and child development.
“What are careers that kids in Hampton, kids in the Midwest, could maybe look at?” she said. “There’s a lot of entry-level jobs. There’s a lot of management jobs.”
Hoegh said she started ProStart at HDHS because not only culinary students can benefit from the skills taught in it.
“Any kids that have the skill set could be management material,” she said. “That’s what I thought, well, we could expand our culinary program in a small school like this to be culinary-specific, but if they choose to go into management of anything else in the industry, even to be a principal or something, they’re managing themselves, they’re managing others.”
Additionally, if students complete both years of ProStart 1 and 2 and fulfill all the requirements to complete the program, including exams at the end of each year and 400 hours of industry experience, they can get their certificate of culinary achievement, which transfers to 13 college credits at Des Moines Area Community College.
“Iowa Culinary Institute – that’s how you get rewarded for your ProStart interest,” Hoegh said. “They want all the ProStart kids that I can send them their way like I’m their pipeline.”
The high school has a student-run restaurant and a take-and-bake program, and Hoegh said they are coming into the farm-to-table, farm-to-school concept, promoting gardening, preserving and healthy eating.
