Hampton-Dumont awarded Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant

Hampton-Dumont School District was one of several schools selected as a recipient of the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program.

This program, based on the Nursing/Patient Care program at the Career Academy of Pella, follows an innovative learning model that introduces health care opportunities to high school students with the support of virtual reality training and real-world work experience with a local nursing facility and hospital. This announcement includes an investment in virtual reality technology for training through the health care related registered apprenticeship programs says a press release.

$2.45 million was awarded, which will support an estimated 450 apprentices. Funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act. Hampton-Dumont will be receiving $75,167.

“In recognition that the health care field remains at the top of the list of Iowa’s current job openings, today’s announcement represents an innovative opportunity to build and train our future healthcare workforce,” said Governor Kim Reynolds in a statement. “Not only will this registered apprenticeship program combine the best available technology with hands-on experiences for high school students, but it will create long-term pathways that help keep career-ready young Iowans in our state.”

“Solving the needs of our health care workforce remains paramount, and this unique program will help move the needle in terms of keeping our state competitive and talent-ready,” said Director of Iowa Workforce Development Beth Townsend in a statement. “I applaud today’s grant awardees and look forward to the great work they will do to support the career paths of young Iowans.”

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.