Hampton Dollar Fresh gives away more than 3,800 apples

On Saturday, July 25, Dollar Fresh in Hampton gave away more than 3,800 apples for free.

According to a press release from Hy-Vee, the apple giveaway was part of a series of donations across Hy-Vee's eight-state region, done in partnership with fruit supplier Stemilt in response to COVID-19's impact across Iowa. 380 customers were able to receive 10 apples each — making for a total of about 1,150 pounds of apples.

“It’s a privilege to partner with our longtime friends at Hy-Vee to share nutritious Stemilt apples with Hy-Vee customers during these unprecedented times,” said West Mathison, president for Stemilt.

“We greatly appreciate Stemilt partnering with us to better serve our customers and surrounding communities during this difficult time,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. “We hope this donation provides some relief to our customers, especially as more families become financially impacted during this time.”

During the giveaway, apples were loaded into vehicles in a contactless fashion to maintain social distancing.

Melanie Mergen