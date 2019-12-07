Harrison (3) and Scarlett (7) McInroy of Clear Lake tell Santa Claus what they want for Christmas on Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Fat white snowflakes weren't falling down from the sky but just about everything else about Clear Lake's Christmas by the Lake celebration had all the makings of a Hallmark or Lifetime Channel movie.
The line stretched nearly a half block long as people waited to take a free trolley ride around downtown on Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Mr. Claus encouraging young ones to climb on his soft lap and whisper their secret desires? Check.
Horse drawn sleighs filled with red-checked folks young and old clutching warm cider and hot chocolate? Check.
People exchanging stories around a barrel over which chestnuts roasted and warmed the toes of shoppers happening by? Check.
Chestnuts roasted on an open fire were being given out Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
The only thing missing was a story line of unrequited love blooming among the Christmas trees.
Planned for the remainder of the day was a parade, a concert by the Holy Rocka Rollaz at the Surf Ballroom and fireworks over the lake.
And we're pretty sure, with the holiday spirit we could feel all around us, that it was happening somewhere amidst the crowds, but we were too wrapped up in our own fun to notice.
Pat Doyle of Doyle Carving Niche Chainsaw Sculptures starts a piece Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.
Jaci Smith/Globe Gazette
Hundreds of people took advantage of the horse-drawn sleigh rides offered Saturday during Christmas by the Lake in Clear Lake.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
Many of the different sizes of Christmas trees and wreaths were quickly purchased during One Vision's Festival of Trees, being held Thursday through Sunday at the Kinney Lindstrom Center gymnasium in Clear Lake.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
A sold sign can be seen on a handmade holiday wreath during One Vision's Festival of Trees, being held Thursday through Sunday at the Kinney Lindstrom Center gymnasium in Clear Lake. While many of the items at the fundraiser were already purchased, there were many more available.
Jerry Smith/Globe Gazette
