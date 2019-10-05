From left, Courtney Hoffman, Kevin Wedeking, Theresa Starkey and Amber Kratz construct a wall with lumber and drills Saturday during the Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa's Women Build event in Mason City.
Mara Bierbrodt-Gayken watches as her husband, Steven, marks the position to attach lumber while building a wall Saturday during the Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa's Women Build event in Mason City. Mara and Steven, along with dozens of others, were building walls for the Habitat's new home for the couple in Garner.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Volunteers for the Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa's Women Build event signed and left messages on the lumber used to construct the walls for Mara and Steven's new home.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Volunteers construct walls Saturday during the Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa's Women Build event in Mason City.
