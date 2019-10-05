{{featured_button_text}}

A family's dream home began to take shape during the Habitat Women Build event Saturday at the North Iowa Vocational Services Work Center in Mason City. 

Women Build 2

Mara Bierbrodt-Gayken watches as her husband, Steven, marks the position to attach lumber while building a wall Saturday during the Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa's Women Build event in Mason City. Mara and Steven, along with dozens of others, were building walls for the Habitat's new home for the couple in Garner.

For Steven and Mara Gayken, both employed at NIVC, it was not a usual workday.

The couple, along with about two dozen more volunteers, grabbed lumber and drills and began to construct the walls for their family's new home that will be built in Garner. 

For the sixth year, women and community volunteers have gathered for the annual Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa event to help complete its new home each year for a North Iowa family in need. 

A wall raising at the Garner site is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2019, and home's completion is expected by spring of 2020. 

Women Build 5

Volunteers lift a finished wall onto a trailer with other finished walls Saturday during the Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa's Women Build event in Mason City.

Sponsors this year include Thrivent Financial, North Iowa Community Credit Union, and Jitters Coffee Bar.

Those looking for information about donating to or volunteering for the local Habitat for Humanity office are encouraged to call 641-424-8978 or visit www.habitatnci.org. 

 

