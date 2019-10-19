{{featured_button_text}}

North Iowa’s Gypsy Junk Fest — Vintage & Antique Market will return for a second year to the North Iowa Events Center on Friday.

More than 20 merchants will offer mid-Century Moderne, pop culture, art deco, vintage jewelry, architectural salvage, redeemed furniture, framed art, and rare collectible goods in the Kinney Building from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

The show includes hourly door prizes, trivia contests, vintage music, food, Bloody Marys and other libations.

There will also be a public appraisal booth for folks who want to bring in antique items. Up to three pieces will be valued for a $5 fee.

Admission is $3 with free parking.  

"This is not your mama’s flea market," says producer Bonnie Schmidt, owner of the Weekend Junk Warriors store in Clear Lake. "Treasure hunting is encouraged.”

