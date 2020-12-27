Gunnar Davis' 2020 story of the year: 'Every name has a story'

Rik Zortman, a 47-year-old Coralville resident, is a man who spends a lot of time on his feet. But he does it for good reason.

After losing his 3-year-old son, Armstrong, to cancer in 2009, Zortman began running in his honor. In 2017, he started using an app to live-track his runs, which he designed to spell out names on the app. Since then, he's been to over 90 counties in the state of Iowa spelling out the names of cancer patients on each run. He made a stop in Mitchell County over the summer.

Lisa did a great job telling Zortman's own personal story, as well as the story of Marshal and Helen Green. Zortman ran the name "GREEN" in Mitchell County, and after Lisa wrote the story, he sent her a route saying, "THANK YOU."

You can tell Zortman cares about the names of the people he runs for, and you can tell that Lisa cares about her work. It was an important story that was well-written and powerful.

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

