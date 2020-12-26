Gunnar Davis' 2020 sports story of the year: Shane whiffs at baseball

Back in August, our full-time sportswriter and part-time athlete Shane Lantz wrote a column about taking batting practice with Mason City baseball standout Avery Mellman.

At the time, Mellman was finishing up his senior baseball season and getting ready for a career at Division I South Dakota State. On the other hand, Shane was finishing up a long week of writing sports.

When I first started covering baseball, Shane told me about how he tried out all four seasons for the baseball team in high school and never made it.

I love him.

In the column, Shane tells the story of taking batting practice with a D-I athlete as only he could: With a lot of heart, information and humor. Not only does he accurately tell about his story in baseball and what his experience was like, he gives a deeper look into what makes Avery Mellman great.

This story was a lot of things: An accurate look into Shane's life, a profile over Mellman and an ode to the sport Shane loves so much: Baseball.

