 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunnar Davis' 2020 sports story of the year: Shane whiffs at baseball
0 comments

Gunnar Davis' 2020 sports story of the year: Shane whiffs at baseball

{{featured_button_text}}
Shane batting at The Yard (1).jpg

Globe Gazette sportswriter Shane Lantz takes some cuts in the batting cage at The Yard.

 Lisa Grouette
Shane batting at The Yard (5).jpg

Back in August, our full-time sportswriter and part-time athlete Shane Lantz wrote a column about taking batting practice with Mason City baseball standout Avery Mellman.

At the time, Mellman was finishing up his senior baseball season and getting ready for a career at Division I South Dakota State. On the other hand, Shane was finishing up a long week of writing sports.

When I first started covering baseball, Shane told me about how he tried out all four seasons for the baseball team in high school and never made it.

I love him.

READ ONLINE: https://bit.ly/2KzwdzB

In the column, Shane tells the story of taking batting practice with a D-I athlete as only he could: With a lot of heart, information and humor. Not only does he accurately tell about his story in baseball and what his experience was like, he gives a deeper look into what makes Avery Mellman great.

This story was a lot of things: An accurate look into Shane's life, a profile over Mellman and an ode to the sport Shane loves so much: Baseball.

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member
Lantz: I tried to be an athlete, and now my body hurts

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News