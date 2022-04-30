Greenhouse North Iowa's grand opening welcomes plant enthusiasts

Houseplant enthusiasts throughout North Iowa will be excited to see the grand opening of a new plant store this Saturday: Greenhouse North Iowa.

Located above Bare Sugar Salon and Spa at 124 N Delaware Ave. in Mason City, owner Ilsa Otto has an array of houseplants to choose from in her space.

Otto will be selling individual plants, cuttings to propagate, as well as holding workshops to teach people about plant care, making succulent gardens, propagating pests, etc.

Greenhouse North Iowa is holding its grand opening from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., April 30.

"I started propagating and selling on Facebook Marketplace ... I had this space already, and just decided to go for it" said Otto. She expects to make many new plant friends in the future.

Otto started her journey as a houseplant enthusiast, starting off with trial and error, even killing a few of her first plants. But through a lot of research, she's began growing all types of houseplants.

"Being unsuccessful with plants doesn't make you a failure. It's part of the learning process" Otto encourages people to learn about plant care, even if it doesn't work the first few times.

Otto mixes her own soil for plants, a mixture of planting soil, coco peat, and pearlite. The recipe changes depending on the plant.

In Otto's growing room sits carts full of plants both potted and propagating. In a corner sits her tropical plant greenhouse, with a humidifier misting the plants throughout the day. Her workshop is colorful and messy, just as wild as the plants she sells.

Greenhouse North Iowa hours will vary, but are likely to be Saturday and Sunday, with availability by appointment as well. Otto works a full-time job at NIACC, and is excited for her passion project to come to fruition.

Otto has many sources for her plants, from her own propagations, to hand-picking plants for her own store. One plant she is currently propagating is a giant monstera from MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Each succulent garden is carefully put together to flourish in anybody's home, and plants that need to be repotted can be brought to Greenhouse North Iowa to be given a new pot and new soil for the plant.

"You can buy plants at chain stores but there's not a person there that can talk to you about it. You just have to rely on what's available."

Otto's expertise will help plant people to leave Greenhouse North Iowa with the plant knowledge they need to be successful in growing all kinds of houseplants.

Greenhouse North Iowa also has an online store to shop and as questions at https://www.greenhousenorthiowa.com/

