Great Resignation affects those who stay

The Great Resignation has impacted businesses all across the country in a multitude of ways. The Globe Gazette spoke with two local workers to get a feel for how the Great Resignation has impacted them. Their names have been kept anonymous to avoid fallout in their respective workplaces.

Landscape architect

When speaking with a landscape architect, we inquired about various aspects of his business that have been impacted by the Great Resignation.

"We've had trouble filling blue collar landscaping maintenance positions," he said. "(We haven't had) a lot of resignations, but the sentiment is definitely there that if anyone was really fed up with work here, they could just walk down the street and find another job for less stress and most likely less pay."

Even though the architect's primary duties place him in the office, he's noticed an increase in his own workload and the workload of others in his business.

"I've had to step up into other positions that I wasn't originally hired to perform, but fortunately for me it's stuff I enjoy," he said. "No increase in overtime or anything like that, just more responsibilities to be done when we have the time."

When it comes to bringing in new employees, however, the architect said he's noticed a a considerable change since the Great Resignation began.

"The biggest element of work to suffer in our business is the training. We haven't had the manpower to properly service all our clients while also properly training new employees.

"So we get new employees who we absolutely need to keep on, but they aren't able to complete the job to our standards so the training time ends up being a lot longer, and clients suffer in the meantime. ...It's always possible the new employee just never gets properly trained on a specific element."

The architect says his employees have taken to working multiple jobs during these times.

"Most of our guys have second small odd jobs when they have the time," he said. "But I haven't heard of any increases in that since COVID. My employers have stepped up and made sure the hard-working individuals here are taken care of."

Retail worker

The hardest hit lines of work include customer service and retail employees. We spoke with one sales associate at a retail outlet about his experience with the Great Resignation.

"Retail is having a huge amount of people quitting due to lack of benefits and pay," said the sales associate. "The minimum wage is terrible. Luckily, at my work we got a pay bump recently. Still, it doesn't make up for how much the company squeezes every penny out of its workers. It's insane we don't have benefits as sales associates, and parking passes. A lot of my co-workers have to walk 15 minutes to get to work. This is a huge problem because a majority of them are women, and walking 15 minutes by yourself at night is dangerous."

Instead of having to take on more work as a result of staff shortages, he said he's getting fewer work shifts.

"During dead periods that aren't the holidays we get way less shifts," he said. "The company doesn't have the shifts to give. So a lot of the sales associates (not managers or key holders) only get two shifts a week."

He said many of his co-workers hold more than one job to make ends meet.

"A lot of people work more than one job," he said. "I can say I'm lucky I have financial stability from my family, but of course others definitely don't have the same luxury. A lot are teachers or restaurant workers."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0