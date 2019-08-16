A grand jury has opted not to indict a railroad officer for the Union Pacific line after a November 2018 shooting he was involved in put a Mason City man in the hospital for two months.
Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle D. Dalen said a grand jury heard testimony and reviewed the evidence in the case this week.
On November 29, Union Pacific Special Agent Louis Miner stopped Nathan Lee Olson, 30, of Mason City, for trespassing on Union Pacific property, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a release at the time.
The the department’s investigation determined that "an altercation ensued," the release said.
Olson was shot near the railroad crossing in the 900 block of Ninth Street Northwest about 4:25 p.m., Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said shortly after the incident. The crossing is located near All Aboard Storage.
Miner was not wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting according to Union Pacific Railroad Corporate Communications Senior Director Raquel Espinoza but his vehicle was equipped with a forward-facing camera. His vehicle was not marked as a police car, but he was in uniform at the time, according to Espinoza. She later noted added that the Ninth Street crossing, which closed in May, is barricaded and has no trespassing signs.
Olson was hospitalized at Mercy Medical Center–North Iowa for two months for injuries related to the shooting, while Miner was placed on paid administrative leave throughout the investigation, officials said at the time.
Railroad agents for Union Pacific and other lines do have the power to arrest and issue citations and the job itself dates back to the earliest days of the railroad industry when the Pinkerton Agency was created to guard payrolls being transported.
"Typically, they elicit the help of local law enforcement on issues regarding the railroad," Mark Davis of Union Pacific Railroad said in a 2015 interview.
According to Union Pacific’s job description, agents must have graduated from an accredited police academy and must have three years’ experience in a public law enforcement agency or military police.
"It varies with the officers," Davis said. "We do have K9 units, so vehicles vary to accommodate them from SUVs to standard vehicles."
In 2014, the Union Pacific Police Department received accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.