For the ninth year, the Cerro Gordo County Farm Bureau will sponsor the upcoming annual Grab and Give grocery event to benefit Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, teams representing area businesses and organizations will compete against each other and the clock to see who can gather groceries that come closest to a total of $250 in five minutes.

The Grab and Give event will take place at Hy-Vee West in Mason City. All groceries collected will be donated to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Team registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the first heat will begin at 9 a.m., with each heat to follow immediately after the prior is done. Teams are welcome to decorate their shopping carts during the registration time period.

Participating teams have a few ground rules to play by. They can't use calculators, writing utensils or cell phones to add up their grocery totals. Teams will receive a list of items needed at the food bank about five minutes before their heat, and only team members can add groceries to their cart — though others can "scout out" groceries and advise team members on their whereabouts.