Zoning ordinance: Worth County Zoning Commission chair ineligible for current position

“Worth County is just an odd county, not having zoning through the whole county … it just makes it that much more difficult to get participation on these boards,” Duve said. “At this point, I’m just happy we have seats filled and someone who is willing to serve, to be honest.”

Despite not having taken action over this for over a year, the board of supervisors claims they will look into the matter.

“I think we will look into it, yes,” Stone said when asked if the board of supervisors plans on taking any action over Gorball’s presence on the planning and zoning commission. “Whether it’s find a replacement or amend our ordinance to follow state code and allow a couple of people from outside of those (zoned) townships.”

Worthwhile Wind is an Invenergy project that hopes to establish a 30,000-acre wind farm in Worth County. There has been pushback from some citizens of Worth County who don’t want the adverse effects of wind turbines, such as noise and flicker.

Those who support the project are worried that discussions over county-wide zoning will only drive business away in the future. Proponents of the project also point to the $4.8 million in tax revenue the project would bring in for infrastructure improvements across Worth County.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.