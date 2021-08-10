Worthwhile Wind tries to sway Worth County board on wind ordinance

“Landowners that are non-participating need a bigger setback,” Loberg said. “We need to protect those people. We can’t have what happened in Deer Creek again, and we aren’t going down that road again … We’re here to protect the citizens.”

Invenergy's Deer Creek project, from 2016 in the county township of the same name, verbally promised 1,500-foot setbacks for residents without an easement agreement, but did not deliver. Many have been critical of Invenergy and the Deer Creek project throughout the Worthwhile Wind process, including supervisors Loberg and A.J. Stone.

Crowl remained adamant despite pushback from Loberg that a developer agreement was the best way to move forward with the project and that any more restrictions imposed by an ordinance could potentially kill the project.

“Our company has done everything we can to address those concerns,” Crowl said. “The idea that these non-participating residents would be wrecked, or the property value would be destroyed is not the case.”

Neither supervisor Stone nor Mark Smeby commented on the presentation given by Crowl.