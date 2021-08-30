Worthwhile Wind compliance with DNR called into question

On Monday morning, Worthwhile Wind's compliance with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was brought into question at the Worth County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The wind ordinance has been drafted partly in response to Invenergy’s Worthwhile Wind project, which aims to build a 30,000-acre wind farm in Worth and Winnebago counties.

Opponents of Worthwhile Wind have pointed to the negative impacts of wind turbines on the health and safety of county residents as a reason for more regulation. Proponents of the project claim there were no objections to the wind turbines until recently, and point to the $4.8 million in tax revenue the project would bring in for infrastructure improvements to the county.

Jeff Gorball, Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission chair, spoke at length in support of the proposed ordinance on wind energy. Gorball urged the supervisors to accept the ordinance rather than enter into a one-time agreement with Invenergy.