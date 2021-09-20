Worth supervisors to set date for vote on Worthwhile Wind development agreement

There's been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of Invenergy's Worthwhile Wind project, but that soon may come to a close.
On Monday morning, the Worth County Board of Supervisors met with Invenergy representative Mark Crowl to discuss setting a date to vote on the development agreement proposed to the supervisors.
Worthwhile Wind is a proposed 30,000-acre wind farm proposed in Worth and Winnebago counties by Invenergy.
Crowl stated during the meeting that Invenergy is ready to begin development of Worthwhile Wind and is only waiting on approval of its development agreement to proceed.
The supervisors said they weren't ready to give a firm date to vote on, but they intend to set a date at their meeting next Monday, Sept. 27. The supervisors said they weren't prepared to give a voting date as they are still waiting on documents showing the final proposed wind turbine locations from Invenergy.
The decision from the board of supervisors will come down to choosing to implement this development agreement and the proposed ordinance on wind energy.
The ordinance was drafted by the Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission and given to the board of supervisors in June, but the supervisors have not taken any official action on the ordinance yet.
The board of supervisors will now review the draft, and make final decision at a future meeting.
Crowl has stated on multiple occasions that Invenergy believes that any ordinance on wind energy would not apply to Worthwhile Wind, claiming the project has vested rights in the community.
Opponents of Worthwhile Wind have pointed to the negative impacts of wind turbines on the health, safety and welfare of county residents as a reason for more regulation. Proponents of the project claim that nobody has had an issue with wind turbines until recently, and point to the $4.8 million in tax revenue the project would bring in for infrastructure improvements to the county.
In recent meetings supervisor A.J. Stone has said that the county's legal representation is still taking time to review both the proposed ordinance and the proposed development agreement.
No time frame has been set to vote on the proposed wind ordinance.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont