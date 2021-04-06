Worth County tables wind turbine moratorium

Supervisor AJ Stone said the temporary moratorium isn't about stopping wind farms.

"It's about making it fair for the ones that don't want them," he said.

The moratorium would give the board time to develop county-wide zoning, making regulations equal among all the county's townships, instead of just the three that currently have zoning. Regulations regarding the construction of turbines would be a part of that.

Supervisor Mark Smeby noted that Stone has been on the Board of Supervisors for two years and hasn't "done anything" to move county-wide zoning forward. Smeby said he is against both the moratorium and county-wide zoning, saying his constituents have told him they don't want another layer of government to wade through to build or expand.

Stone shot back that the reason he hasn't made any progress is that he knew the final outcome was going to be 2-1 against him on the three-member board.

"They (Invenergy) are not sticking to their word (in promising 1,500-foot setbacks," Stone said. "Do you know how much it sucks to say, 'Sorry, there's nothing I can do for you.' That's ridiculous."

Smeby: "We've had wind in the county for over 21 years and up until the last couple of years it's never been an issue."