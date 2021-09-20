Worth County supervisors to set date for vote on Worthwhile Wind development agreement

There's been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of Invenergy's Worthwhile Wind project, but that soon may come to a close.

On Monday morning, the Worth County Board of Supervisors met with Invenergy representative Mark Crowl to discuss setting a date to vote on the development agreement proposed to the supervisors.

Worthwhile Wind is a proposed 30,000-acre wind farm proposed in Worth and Winnebago counties by Invenergy.

Crowl stated during the meeting that Invenergy is ready to begin development of Worthwhile Wind and is only waiting on approval of its development agreement to proceed.

The supervisors said they weren't ready to give a firm date to vote on, but they intend to set a date at their meeting next Monday, Sept. 27. The supervisors said they weren't prepared to give a voting date as they are still waiting on documents showing the final proposed wind turbine locations from Invenergy.

The decision from the board of supervisors will come down to choosing to implement this development agreement and the proposed ordinance on wind energy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}