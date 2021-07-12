Worth County supervisors seek counsel over possible wind ordinance litigation

Concern over potential litigation from Invenergy has prompted the Worth County Board of Supervisors to seek legal advice regarding the next steps over the wind energy ordinance draft.

On Monday, July 6, Worth County Attorney Jeff Greve told the board of supervisors to seek advice regarding the wind ordinance draft from law firms with experience dealing with renewable energy companies like Invenergy.

“Our county attorney advised us to hire an outside source to look over the draft agreement,” said Worth County Supervisor Mark Smeby. “If there was litigation at some point going forward, they’d be able to help us in that situation.”

There is growing concern among the board of supervisors that Invenergy may take legal action if the Worth County supervisors attempts to enforce a wind ordinance or some other form of regulation on the Worthwhile Wind project. According to supervisor AJ Stone, Invenergy has already raised the possibility of pursuing legal action twice since the county implemented a moratorium on commercial wind projects in April.